North Korea claims Covid arrived on 'alien things' near border

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a pharmacy in the capital Pyongyang in May [Source: BBC]

North Korea’s Covid outbreak began with citizens touching “alien things” that had fallen near its South Korea border, state media in Pyongyang has claimed.

Citizens were urged to be vigilant around objects that may have blown across the border from the South.

For years activists in the South have flown balloons across the border to send leaflets and humanitarian aid.

In response, Seoul says there is “no possibility” Covid could have crossed the border in that way.

According to North Korea’s state media, an official investigation found two people who became infected with Covid early on in the outbreak after coming into contact with unidentified materials near the South Korean border.