North and South Korea in gunfire exchange after Kim Jong-un reappears

North and South Korea have exchanged gunfire in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) which divides the two countries.

Seoul’s military said shots from the North hit a guard post in the central border town of Cheorwon. It said it returned fire and delivered a warning announcement.

Such incidents across the world’s most heavily fortified border are rare.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told US media the shots from the North were believed to be “accidental”.

Meanwhile South Korea’s Yonhap news agency quoted a government official as saying the shots were not likely to have been intentional.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Military officials in the South say there was no sign of unusual troop movements.