Normal life back next winter, says vaccine creator

| @BBCWorld
November 16, 2020 9:06 am
BioNTech's Ugur Sahin: "I'm confident that...we could have a normal winter next year". [Source: BBC]

The impact of a new COVID vaccine will kick in significantly over summer and life should be back to normal by next winter, one of its creators has said.

Prof Ugur Sahin, BioNTech co-founder, also raised hopes the jab could halve transmission of the virus, resulting in a “dramatic reduction in cases”.

Last week, BioNTech and co-developers Pfizer said the preliminary analysis showed their vaccine could prevent more than 90% of people from getting COVID-19.

About 43,000 people took part in tests.

