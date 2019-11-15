World
Normal life back next winter, says vaccine creator
November 16, 2020 9:06 am
BioNTech's Ugur Sahin: "I'm confident that...we could have a normal winter next year". [Source: BBC]
The impact of a new COVID vaccine will kick in significantly over summer and life should be back to normal by next winter, one of its creators has said.
Prof Ugur Sahin, BioNTech co-founder, also raised hopes the jab could halve transmission of the virus, resulting in a “dramatic reduction in cases”.
Last week, BioNTech and co-developers Pfizer said the preliminary analysis showed their vaccine could prevent more than 90% of people from getting COVID-19.
Article continues after advertisement
About 43,000 people took part in tests.
Sponsored Links