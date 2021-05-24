Home

Nord Stream 2 pipeline could be axed, US warns

| @BBCWorld
January 28, 2022 12:35 pm
[Source: BBC]

The US has threatened to halt the opening of a key pipeline that would send Russian gas to Western Europe, if Russia invades Ukraine.

Nord Stream 2 would run from Russia to Germany, and on Thursday officials in Berlin said the project could face sanctions if Russia attacks.

Western allies say they will target Russia’s economy if it invades, and the latest comments signal a hardening of their stance on the lucrative pipeline.
Russia denies it is planning an attack.

But the build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders in recent weeks has stoked tensions and escalated fears of an invasion.

