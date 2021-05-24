Nobody warned me drinks event was against rules: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has “categorically” denied he was warned a drinks party in the No 10 garden risked breaking lockdown rules.

“Nobody warned me that it was against the rules,” the prime minister said, adding: “I would have remembered that.”

Former aide Dominic Cummings says he warned Mr Johnson at the time, and has accused him of misleading MPs about it.

Asked if he would resign if he was found to have misled MPs, Mr Johnson said: “Let’s see what the report says.”

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is due to publish a report into alleged Covid rule-breaking at lockdown get-togethers in Downing Street and government departments.

Ms Gray’s team has approached Mr Cummings as part of their inquiry, the BBC has been told. He has said he is willing to answer any questions they may have.

Six MPs have publicly revealed they have submitted letters of no confidence in Mr Johnson, and the BBC has been told a seventh, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford, has also written to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee.

The BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg says a group of about 20 Conservative MPs who were first elected in 2019 have also been meeting to discuss submitting letters to Sir Graham.

If 54 MPs send letters to Sir Graham expressing no confidence in the prime minister, it will trigger a leadership contest.

One MP trying to remove the prime minister told the BBC they thought the threshold could be reached saying: “I think we’ve done it, difficult to tell though.”