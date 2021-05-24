Nobel Literature Prize 2021: Abdulrazak Gurnah named winner

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah has said he was “surprised and humbled” to be awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature.

The Swedish Academy praised Gurnah for his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism”.

The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.14m / £840,000).

Gurnah, 73, is the author of 10 novels, including Paradise and Desertion.

He said how grateful he was to the academy, adding: “It’s just great – its just a big prize, and such a huge list of wonderful writers – I am still taking it in.

“It was such a complete surprise that I really had to wait until I heard it announced before I could believe it.”