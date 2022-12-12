No survivors found in search after blast

[Source: BBC]

A search for people after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey that left three dead has found no signs of life.

Emergency service bosses said the search and rescue operation was now one of recovery.

Chief Fire Officer Paul Brown says they have been searching and we will not stop searching for people’s loved ones.

It is understood there were nine known residents in the block before the blast in St Helier on Saturday morning.

Three bodies have been found at the Pier Road scene and specialist teams are continuing to look for six more.

It is estimated there could be up to a dozen, as details on visitors remain unknown.