No 'single leap to freedom', minister warns

The government will proceed with “extreme caution” exiting lockdown, the transport secretary said as he revealed plans to “get Britain moving again”.

Grant Shapps said the move beyond Covid-19 would be a “gradual progress” and not a “single leap to freedom”.

He pledged £250m for improvements to cycling and walking infrastructure but would not confirm a 14-day quarantine for passengers arriving in the UK.

Another 346 UK coronavirus deaths were recorded, taking the total to 31,587.

Mr Shapps, who was speaking a day before the prime minister is due to address the country on lockdown measures, said there had been unprecedented levels of walking and cycling during the pandemic.

He said: “Whilst it’s crucial that we stay at home, when the country does get back to work we need to ask those people to carry on cycling or walking and for them to be joined by many others as well.”

Even if the UK transport network was running at full capacity, social distancing rules would mean only one in 10 passengers could travel, he said.

Pop-up bike lanes, wider pavements, safer junctions, and cycle and bus-only corridors will be created in England within weeks as part of a £250m emergency fund.

It is the first part a £2bn package for cycling and walking, which was part of a £5bn investment announced in February, the Department for Transport said.