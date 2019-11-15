No recount in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s secretary of state has said she will not order a recount in the state, as Joe Biden’s margin of victory was sufficiently big not to warrant one.

States often have rules which mean an automatic recount if a candidate’s win is within a certain small range – by less than 0.5%, for instance. Georgia is currently holding a recount for this reason.

But Pennsylvania will not do the same. Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar decided not to order a recount, an update today said, “as no statewide candidate was defeated by one-half of one percent or less of the votes cast”.

The BBC’s results data says Joe Biden is ahead by about 60,000 votes, with 99% of votes counted.