World

'No quiet place for you except for the grave', says Zelensky

| @BBCWorld
March 7, 2022 12:30 pm
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky. [Source: BBC News]

Ukraine’s president has warned Russian troops that his forces will pursue any soldier that commits war crimes in Kyiv’s territory to the grave.

Delivering his nightly address to the Ukrainian people from Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a message to Moscow’s troops, warning them they would face “a day of judgement” for “deliberate murder” during the invasion of his country.

“How many families like this have died in Ukraine? We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war. On our land,” Zelensky said.

“There will be no quiet place on this earth for you, except for the grave,” he added.

“It seems everything Russian servicemen have already done is still not enough for them. Not enough ruined destinies. Mutilated lives. They want to kill even more.”

Zelensky also urged Western leaders to take firmer action against Moscow, telling them the “audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal to the West that sanctions against Russia are not enough”.

