World

No quarantine for fully jabbed US and EU travellers

| @BBCWorld
July 29, 2021 11:53 am
Grant Shapps explains the new rules. [Source: BBC]

People who were fully vaccinated in the EU or US will not need to isolate when coming to England, Scotland and Wales from an amber list country.

The change will come into force at 04:00 BST on Monday.

Currently, only people who received their jabs in the UK can avoid quarantine when arriving from amber list countries, except France.

Article continues after advertisement

The UK government said the rule change would help to reunite family and friends whose loved ones live abroad.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it would apply to people who have been fully vaccinated with a jab approved by the EU or US, with the final dose at least 14 whole days before arrival.

Travellers will still need to take either a lateral flow or PCR test pre-departure and a PCR test on the second day after they arrive.

Under-18s will be exempt from isolation, and some will not have to test, depending on their age.

