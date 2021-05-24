Home

No new measures in England

@BBCWorld
December 21, 2021 12:52 pm
[Source: BBC]

The government needs to “reserve the possibility” of bringing in new COVID rules in England as cases of the Omicron variant surge before Christmas, the prime minister has said.

Boris Johnson did not announce any new measures but said ministers were “looking at all kinds of things”.

The PM said the data was being reviewed “hour by hour” and there were still “some things that we need to be clearer about before we decide to go further”.

Article continues after advertisement

He urged people to exercise caution.

A further 91,743 COVID cases were reported across the UK on Monday, the second highest daily total on record.

The government’s scientific advisers say new restrictions may be required very soon – and have suggested reducing the size of groups that can meet and closing venues where there is a high risk of transmission.

But Mr Johnson faces opposition to new restrictions from within his party. Nearly 100 Tory MPs voted against the government’s decision to bring in COVID passes last week, while Brexit minister Lord Frost resigned from government at the weekend over “coercive measures” to tackle COVID.

