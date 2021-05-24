No new COVID rules in England before new year

There will be no further COVID restrictions in England before the new year, Sajid Javid has said.

But the health secretary said people should “remain cautious” and celebrate outside on New Year’s Eve if possible.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ministers would “continue to monitor the data carefully” and urged people to get their “first, second or booster jab without delay”.

Meanwhile, both England and Scotland reported record cases over Christmas.

The figures showed there were 113,628 new infections reported in England on 25 December, 103,558 on 26 December and 98,515 on 27 December.

Meanwhile provisional data for Scotland said it saw 8,252 cases on Christmas Day, 11,030 cases on Boxing Day and Monday’s total was 10,562.