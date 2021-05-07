Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Variant of concern explodes; Fijians warned to cut out complacency|Rush starts to get last minute shopping done|COVID-19 vaccination begins in Labasa today|NZ provides further $60m support|One more COVID-19 death as four test positive, including CDC staff|Australia provides more vaccines|Emotional Dr Sahukhan stands by her staff|Over $10m paid out so far|Makoi Health Centre reopens|Warning for the rest of Viti Levu|Woman was moved to ICU before death|Nakasi Health Centre the fourth community isolation facility|Keep the Faith: Dr Fong|Supermarket contacts narrowed down|PM shows gratitude towards traditional leaders|Empower Pacific receives numerous calls from parents|Lockdown extended until Wednesday for Suva and Nausori|No need to rush for M-paisa withdrawals|FNPF rolls out short codes for members|High demand affects stock|Businesses call for adherence to COVID-19 measures|Two Nausori supermarkets temporarily closed|Soldiers and police officer breach restrictions|Food helpline details expected tonight|Nine new cases announced with curfew for Suva to Nausori from tomorrow|
Full Coverage

World

No masks indoors for fully vaccinated Americans

| @BBCWorld
May 14, 2021 8:49 am
New Jersey Muslims gather for Eid ul-Fitr [Source: BBC]

President Joe Biden has hailed a “great day for America” as US officials said vaccinated Americans can go mask-less in most indoor and outdoor settings.

The president removed his mask in the Oval Office with Republican lawmakers as the guidance was being announced.

The advice still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes and hospitals.

Article continues after advertisement

The Biden administration has faced pressure to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated people.

In another major step for the US in returning to pre-pandemic life, the president of the 1.7m-member American Federation of Teachers labour union called for schools to reopen fully in the autumn.

It comes after Pfizer’s vaccine was approved for children aged 12 to 15.

The US coronavirus caseload has fallen to its lowest point since last September, with deaths at their fewest since last April.

According to the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), physical distancing can also cease for the fully vaccinated.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.