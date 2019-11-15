No evidence on recovered COVID-19 patients being immune to it

The World Health Organization has warned that there is no evidence yet that someone who has recovered from COVID-19 is immune to being infected again with the coronavirus.

Dr Maria van Kerkhove, head of WHO’s emerging diseases unit, issued the warning this morning while discussing serological testing of the virus.

Serological, or antibody, tests can indicate whether a person has had COVID-19 in the past and was either asymptomatic or recovered, but Dr van Kerkhove warned they shouldn’t serve as an immunity indicator.

This week, the number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,000,000 while recovered cases reached 550,000 and the death toll stood at over 150,000.