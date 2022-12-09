No EU border-free zone for Romania and Bulgaria

[Source: BBC]

The European Union has voted to accept Croatia into the 26-nation, border-free zone, but to reject Romania and Bulgaria.

The vote was greeted with relief in Croatia, but anger and dismay in Bucharest and Sofia.

Germany’s foreign minister said it was a bad day for Europe.

The European Commission had backed all three countries as meeting the criteria necessary for joining the zone, which includes 420 million people.

Croatia joined the EU in 2013; Romania and Bulgaria became member states six years earlier.