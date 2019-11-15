Home

Nine killed in Uruapan amusement arcade

| @BBCWorld
February 5, 2020 6:08 am

Nine people, including at least four boys aged under 18, have been shot dead in an amusement arcade in the city of Uruapan in western Mexico.

Investigators say the arcade is used by the Los Viagra gang to sell drugs.

The gunmen are thought to belong to the rival Jalisco New Generation cartel.

The killings come just days after police detained a suspected local leader of Los Viagra, an arrest which triggered shootouts between the security forces and gang members.

After Luis Felipe Barragán was detained, his men set alight cars and trucks to block local roads and opened fire on police officers, wounding two.

