Nine killed in Iraq as Iran attacks Kurdish groups blamed for protests

[Source: BBC]

At least nine people have been killed in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, officials say, as Iran launched missiles and drones at what it said were bases of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups.

A pregnant woman was reportedly among those who died in the strikes.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said it hit “separatist terrorists” who had supported recent “riots”.

Article continues after advertisement

Anti-government protests have swept across Iran since the death in custody of a Kurdish woman there 12 days ago.

Mahsa Amini, 22, from the north-western city of Saqez, was visiting in Tehran when she was detained by morality police for allegedly violating the strict law requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab, or headscarf.

The police said Ms Amini collapsed at a detention centre after suffering sudden heart failure. But her family have dismissed that and alleged that she was beaten by officers. She died in hospital following three days in a coma.