Nine killed in Iraq as Iran attacks Kurdish groups blamed for protests

[Source: BBC]
At least nine people have been killed in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, officials say, as Iran launched missiles and drones at what it said were bases of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups.
A pregnant woman was reportedly among those who died in the strikes.
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said it hit “separatist terrorists” who had supported recent “riots”.
Anti-government protests have swept across Iran since the death in custody of a Kurdish woman there 12 days ago.
Mahsa Amini, 22, from the north-western city of Saqez, was visiting in Tehran when she was detained by morality police for allegedly violating the strict law requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab, or headscarf.
The police said Ms Amini collapsed at a detention centre after suffering sudden heart failure. But her family have dismissed that and alleged that she was beaten by officers. She died in hospital following three days in a coma.