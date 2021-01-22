Home

Nine found dead during rescue in Shandong province

BBC
January 26, 2021 6:52 am

Nine Chinese miners have been found dead a day after 11 of their colleagues were rescued after two weeks trapped in a gold mine in Shandong province.

The Yantai city mayor confirmed the deaths, state broadcaster CCTV said. One miner remains missing. Another died last week after falling into a coma.

The miners became trapped in the Hushan mine when the entrance to the tunnel collapsed after a blast on 10 January.

There was joy on Sunday after the 11 were brought to the surface.

“From Sunday afternoon to this afternoon, rescue workers have not stopped searching, and found a further nine trapped miners who unfortunately all died,” Yantai Mayor Chen Fei told a briefing on Monday.

“Along with one miner who died on Thursday, the bodies of the nine deceased miners were all lifted out of the mine.”

 

