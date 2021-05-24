Nine dead as hunt for survivors continues

The death toll has risen to nine after the collapse of an apartment block in Florida, authorities say.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said four of the recovered bodies had been identified, but more than 150 people remain unaccounted for.

“Our top priority continues to be search and rescue and saving any lives that we can,” she told reporters.

Part of the building collapsed early in the morning on Thursday while many residents slept.

The cause of the collapse remains unclear.