Nigerian fuel tanker explosion kills 25 in Lokoja
September 24, 2020 7:33 am
At least 25 people have been killed in central Nigeria after a fuel tanker exploded following a collision with other vehicles.
A primary school pupil and students are reported to be among the dead.
The crash happened on Wednesday morning on a major highway in Lokoja when the driver lost control of the tanker after the brakes failed, local police said.
These type of incidents are common on Nigerian roads, reports the BBC’s Chris Ewokor in the capital, Abuja.
