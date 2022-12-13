Nigerian Army massacred children in its war against Islamist insurgents, witnesses say

More than 40 soldiers and civilians told Reuters they witnessed the Nigerian military kill children or saw children’s corpses after a military operation.

Estimates totalled in the thousands.

Reuters investigated six incidents in which at least 60 died.

One mother described the deaths of her twin babies: “The soldiers said they killed those children because they are children of Boko Haram.”

First, he heard voices, then the sputter of gunfire.

Kaka crept behind an acacia tree and froze in terror.

The teen was returning home after gathering firewood late one July afternoon in 2020.

Peering ahead, he saw a group of men at a waterhole, most in Nigerian Army camouflage.

They stood over a line of children face down in the dirt, wailing for their mothers, Kaka recalled.

Nearby, several adults lay prone – including mothers with infants tied to their backs.

He heard some voices cry out to God.

Two or three men already lay dead; the soldiers shot three more.

They killed the women next, and then the children, cutting short their cries with a hail of bullets, Kaka said.

The troops dragged the bodies into a pre-dug grave, shovelled sandy earth over them and drove off.

Panic-stricken, Kaka tore off toward Kukawa, the nearby town in Nigeria’s northeast where he lived.

The young man, now in his early 20s, was one of five people who recounted to Reuters details of the army-led roundup and mass shooting of at least 10 children and several adults at the waterhole that day.

The massacre, previously unreported, is just one instance in which the Nigerian Army and allied security forces have slaughtered children during their gruelling 13-year war against Islamist extremists in the country’s northeast, a Reuters investigation found.

Soldiers and armed guards employed by the government told Reuters that army commanders repeatedly ordered them to “delete” children because the children were assumed to be collaborating with militants in Boko Haram or its Islamic State offshoot or to have inherited the tainted blood of insurgent fathers.

Intentional killings of children have occurred with a blurring frequency across the region during the war, according to witnesses interviewed by Reuters.

More than 40 sources said they saw the Nigerian military target and kill children or saw the dead bodies of children after a military operation.

These sources included both parents and other civilian witnesses, as well as soldiers who said they participated in dozens of military operations in which children were slaughtered.

Together, their estimates added up to thousands of children killed.

Reuters was unable to independently verify each of those estimates.

But reporters investigated six specific incidents and found, based on eyewitness accounts, that a total of at least 60 children were killed in those episodes, the most recent in February 2021.

Each of those incidents, including the waterhole massacre, was confirmed by at least two sources who saw the killings or the aftermath.