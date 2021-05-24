Nigerian airlines suspend plans to ground flights

Nigeria’s airlines say they have called off a plan to ground domestic flights from Monday in protest at the spiralling cost of aviation fuel.

It has risen almost fourfold this year, which was unsustainable, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) said.

The hikes have been triggered principally by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the end of February.

But the airlines say flights will now go ahead as negotiations with the government are continuing.

AON said that it had been given some assurances by the government.

It came under pressure from the government, consumer protection bodies and customers to shelve the planned shut down since it was announced on Friday.

The announcement will come as a huge relief to thousands of air travellers whose plans could have been disrupted.

But it is not clear whether the airlines and the Nigerian government will find a lasting solution in their ongoing negotiations.