Nigeria unrest: Protesters 'shot' in Lagos as millions put under curfew

Protesters have come under gunfire in Nigeria’s biggest city, Lagos, amid continuing anger over police brutality.

It was reported that Police opened fire and the number of casualties is unclear but Amnesty International said it had credible reports of deaths at the Lekki toll gate in the city.

An indefinite 24-hour curfew has been imposed in Lagos, the commercial hub.

Other regions are also imposing curfews after two weeks of protests that began over a now-disbanded police unit.