Nigeria to ease Abuja and Lagos lockdowns on 4 May

Nigeria will begin a “gradual easing” of coronavirus-related lockdowns in the federal capital territory of Abuja, and Lagos and Ogun states from 4 May.

he lockdowns had been due to end on Monday night, but President Muhammadu Buhari said they needed to continue.

He also ordered new nationwide measures against COVID-19, including a night-time curfew and mandatory face masks.

The moves would ensure the economy functioned “while still maintaining our aggressive response”, Mr Buhari said.

Earlier, workers at a construction site in Lagos rioted in protest at the lockdown.

A police spokesman said the workers at the Lekki Free Trade zone – including those at the oil refinery of billionaire Aliko Dangote – went on the rampage and injured several officers in the area. Fifty-one people were arrested, he added.

There are reports that the protesters were angry that some foreign nationals were allowed to go to work at the site.