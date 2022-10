[Source: Aljazeera]

The death toll from floods in Nigeria this year has increased to 603 as local authorities race to provide relief to hundreds of thousands of people being evacuated from their submerged homes.

More than 1.3 million people have been displaced by the disaster, which has affected people across 33 of Nigeria’s 36 states.

The country’s President has directed “all concerned to work for the restoration of normalcy”.