World

Nigeria building collapse: At least three killed in Lagos

BBC NEWS
November 2, 2021 8:59 am

At least three people have died after a high-rise building collapsed while under construction in the Nigerian city of Lagos.

A digger is at the scene and rescue workers and some locals are searching through rubble and twisted metal. Three survivors have been found so far.

Earlier, pictures from the site showed crowds near a huge mound of debris.

Article continues after advertisement

What caused the collapse and how many people are trapped under the rubble remains unclear.

The building, intended to be a luxury block of flats, came down at 14:45 local time (13:45 GMT) in the upmarket district of Ikoyi.

Construction worker Eric Tetteh, 41, told AP news agency that his teams had been waiting for an excavator to arrive at the site when the building suddenly fell.
“Me and my brother, we escaped, but more people are there – more than 100 people,” he said.

A witness who was working in an office building opposite the site told the BBC’s Outside Source programme that he heard a sound, looked out of his window and “saw the building literally going down floor by floor.”

Local authorities have put an emergency rescue plan into place, and local officials have visited the site.

But according to AP, Lagos’ deputy governor Femi Hamzat was met by crowds of angry people who accused authorities of not starting rescue efforts soon enough.
There have been several building collapses in Lagos in recent years.

In 2019, 10 people died after a school collapsed in the commercial hub.

And in 2014, a six-storey building fell during a service by a celebrity televangelist, killing 116 people.

Building standards have often been criticised and Lagos state authorities recently launched a new scheme to improve certification.

