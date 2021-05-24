Nicki Minaj and husband sued by sex assault victim

Rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are being sued by a woman he was convicted of attempting to rape in 1994.

The woman, now 43, has filed a lawsuit alleging that the couple harassed her to try to make her take back her claims, US media report.

Petty served four-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted rape of the then teenager.

Last year he was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender.

In the lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, the woman alleges that Ms Minaj offered her $500,000 (£360,000) via an intermediary in return for recanting her accusations against Petty.

The lawsuit claims that, shortly after Petty’s arrest in 2020, the intermediary gave the rapper the woman’s number. Ms Minaj is alleged to have called her and offered to fly her and her family to Los Angeles if she could “help” her.