Nicaragua announces its first case of coronavirus
CNN
March 19, 2020 3:24 pm
Empty streets are seen due the lack of tourists at the colonial city of Granada, Nicaragua [Source: CNN]
Nicaragua’s Vice President, Rosario Murillo, announced the first case of coronavirus in the country late Wednesday.
The patient is a Nicaraguan national who returned to the country after visiting Panama from March 13-14.
The patient is a 40-year-old man and is in stable condition, Murillo said.
