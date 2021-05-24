Newspaper rebuked over 'hunts Africans' headline

A central government agency tasked with managing Thailand’s COVID-19 response has reprimanded a local newspaper for its “poor choice” of headline.

The Bangkok Post had run the headline “Government hunts for African visitors” on its front page and website.

Thai officials have been attempting to trace 783 travellers who have arrived from various African countries since November 15.

Article continues after advertisement

Omicron cases have been identified in Asia despite strict travel curbs.

The spokeswoman did not mention the paper by name, however images on social media showed the Bangkok Post had run the headline on its front page on the morning of December 2.

The article also appeared on the paper’s website, though an online search showed the headline had been changed to “searched for” instead of “hunted”.