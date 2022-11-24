Twin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing teen and wounding 18

[Source: Yahoo News]

Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police say were attacks by Palestinians.

The first explosion occurred near a typically crowded bus stop on the edge of the city.

The second went off about half an hour later in Ramot, a settlement in the city’s north.

Police say one person died from their wounds and at least three were seriously wounded in the blasts.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been surging for months, amid nightly Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank prompted by a spate of deadly attacks against Israelis that killed 19 people in the spring.

There has been an uptick in recent weeks in Palestinian attacks.