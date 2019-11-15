Home

New Zealand

'You are not alone' - Jacinda Ardern's message to New Zealanders

TVNZ
March 25, 2020 5:21 pm
Jacinda Ardern says the nationwide lockdown doesn't mean total community isolation [Source: TVNZ]

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has emphasised a powerful message to New Zealanders ahead of the coronavirus lockdown: you are not alone.

From 11.59pm tonight, New Zealand will enter alert level 4, bringing in a raft of strict restrictions.

People are ordered to stay inside and non-essential services are being shut down, coming as the number of cases rises to 205 today.

Ardern is reminding people that the shutdown doesn’t mean total community isolation.

The global pandemic has brought the economy to its knees and despite support packages from the Government, a number of businesses have laid employees off.

Today another 50 coronavirus cases were announced by the Ministry of Health.

