Woman crashes car after breaching Auckland border checkpoint

NEWSHUB
October 10, 2021 5:52 pm

The woman, who was the only person in the car, drove north through the checkpoint at about 12:50am on Sunday and travelled at “excessive speed”, police say.

Around half an hour later, road spikes were used just after the Waterview Tunnel and she crashed her car.

“The sole female occupant of the vehicle received moderate injuries and was spoken to by police,” they say.

“Ongoing inquiries are being made into potential further action relating to the checkpoint breach.”

