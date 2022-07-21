Wild Wellington weather grounds flights, closes roads

A bulldozer attempts to clear debris on Marine Drive, Eastbourne. [Source: 1News]

A street in central Wellington has reopened after a building’s window was repaired and stabilised, amid wild weather hitting the capital.

It also warned motorists travelling eastbound on SH58 at Pauatahanui to drive with care due to surface flooding.

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for the Wairarapa and an orange strong wind warning for Wellington and Wairarapa.

Catamaran dashed against Marine Drive in wild Wellington weather. [Source: Paige Hodge via 1News]

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Wellington, along with a strong wind watch for Kāpiti.

Many of these warnings and others are in place for parts of the North and South islands.

It comes as parts of Christchurch and Banks Peninsula experience flooding following heavy rain.