Victoria records 61 new COVID-19 cases with tougher restrictions likely

Victoria has recorded 61 new cases of COVID-19, including a number of cases in Shepparton already announced yesterday.

The Health Department said an additional 16 cases were recorded on a rapid PCR testing platform and would be reported in tomorrow’s numbers.

Of the new cases, 48 are linked to known outbreaks, and 22 were in isolation for their entire infectious period.

There were 45,670 test results received yesterday, and 29,539 doses of vaccine were administered at state-run sites.

The new cases come as the government considers a statewide lockdown in response to the outbreak in regional Victoria.

A government spokesperson yesterday said the situation in Melbourne and across regional Victoria was extremely concerning.

Victoria’s public health team has been asked to look at options for increasing COVID-19 restrictions, senior government sources have told the ABC, amid concern over a drop in compliance and the discovery of 17 new cases in Shepparton.