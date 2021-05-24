Home

Vaccine mistake in Auckland sparks investigation

NZ Herald
August 25, 2021 10:32 am
[Source: NZ Herald]

Five Aucklanders who turned up for their COVID-19 vaccine last month may have got a dose of saline solution instead but the Ministry of Health still has not told them.

The ministry still has not been able to say what will be done to ensure those affected will receive two full Pfizer doses.

RNZ was alerted because of concerns there could be vulnerable people in the community who wrongly believe they are fully vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

The mistake happened at the Highbrook vaccination centre in Auckland and RNZ understands the problem was discovered at the end of the day, when staff realised there was an extra vaccine vial left over.

This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health, which said “the vaccine stock didn’t match the number of doses administered”.

There were 732 people vaccinated that day, made up of people in groups 1, 2 and 3.

Those groups include border workers, high-risk frontline health workers, over 65s and those with health conditions that make them more vulnerable to Covid-19.

Some would have been getting their first dose, others their second.

National director for the Covid-19 vaccination and immunisation programme Jo Gibbs said five doses were unaccounted for at the end of the day.

