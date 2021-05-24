Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|
Full Coverage

New Zealand

Up to half of NZ could become infected with Omicron - modeller

TVNZ
January 24, 2022 8:35 am

Omicron could infect half of all New Zealanders within a few months, says a leading data modeller.

The highly-infectious Covid-19 variant is circulating in Auckland, and possibly in the Nelson-Marlborough region, with experts saying it would likely appear elsewhere in a few days.

Covid-19 data modeller Michael Plank said, once it gathered momentum, it could spread very quickly.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s certainly possible that once an Omicron outbreak really gets going that we could see a significant proportion of the New Zealand population get infected – it could be up to half,” he said.

That could take about four months from when cases started to rise exponentially, with a potential peak after eight weeks, and more people infected on the way down.

But he stressed the figure of 50 per cent was not set in stone.

There was a lot of uncertainly about how the virus behaved because it had only been on the world scene for about eight weeks – and public health measures could have a big impact on the outcome, he said.

“The actions we take now and over the coming weeks could reduce the number of people who get infected and it could be a significantly lower proportion,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the Government was planning for scenarios of up to 50,000 cases a day to make sure it was well prepared, but stressed it was not based on modelling.

Auckland’s three district health boards were predicting a 1800 cases a day for the city at the outbreak peak, expecting to see that in March.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said it would be just a few days before Omicron started to surface in other parts of the country after a family from Nelson-Marlborough and a flight attendant tested positive this weekend.

He wanted the Government to consider putting alert level 2-to-3-style lockdowns back on the table if the virus gathered momentum too quickly.

It should also shorten the time people needed to wait for a booster from four months to three months, because that could stop people getting very sick and slow the spread, he said.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said his teams would consider the booster issue next month, as well as whether to shorten the gap between doses for under 12s.

The Government has continually ruled out lockdowns now that the traffic light system is in place.

Prof Baker said while Omicron looked to be less harmful than other variants, there would still be people who would get very sick and die.

Even those who got mild symptoms could feel very unwell and should be prepared, he said.

“This infection is extremely unpleasant for many people – it’s like the worst head cold you’ve ever had. So, people need to have stocks of basic medicines like paracetamol and anti-inflammatories,” he said.

Anyone due for their booster should get one now because it could be just two weeks before the virus was much more widespread, he said.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.