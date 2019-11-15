Two new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in New Zealand today, one in managed isolation and one in the community, Auckland Regional Public Health Service director William Rainger says.

Dr Rainger and Health Minister Chris Hipkins are giving today’s daily COVID-19 cases update from Middlemore Hospital today.

The case in managed isolation is a woman in her 30s who arrived from the Philippines via Hong Kong on 29 August, and tested positive at day three of her stay at Distinction Hotel in Christchurch, Rainger says.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the community case has been epidemiologically linked to the Auckland cluster.

There are seven people with COVID-19 in hospital, he says, five are in a ward and two in intensive care.

With 16 previously reported cases now considered to be recovered – all identified in the community – total active cases are at 115, including 36 people in managed isolation and 79 from the community.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 1408.

Laboratories completed 10,521 tests yesterday.

Yesterday there were five new cases of COVID-19 in the country.