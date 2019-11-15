New Zealand Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there are two new cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand today.

Both were found in managed isolation.

Dr Bloomfield has announced the new cases at today’s Ministry of Health update.

It followed news last night that a person with COVID-19 went to an Auckland pub on Friday.

Yesterday the ministry announced 25 new cases of COVID-19, 23 at the border and two in the community.

The two community cases were connected to the port worker who was reported as testing positive on Sunday.