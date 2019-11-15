Home

Two new cases in New Zealand, both arrivals from UK

RNZ
June 16, 2020 12:29 pm

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said the two new cases were related to the border as a result of recent travel from the UK.

The ministry said both cases were connected.

Article continues after advertisement

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield would give a media briefing at 3pm, the release said.

