Two new cases in managed isolation in New Zealand

There have been two new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand today, both in managed isolation.

In a statement, the Health Ministry also said the Christchurch returnee cluster was closed, with more than 28 days since the last case.

The two cases reported today include one person who arrived from Amsterdam via Singapore on 23 October; and one who arrived from the UK via Dubai and Malaysia on 19 October. Both are now in quarantine in Auckland.

There were seven new cases reported yesterday in New Zealand, all in managed isolation.

There are now 77 active cases and there have been a total of 1603 cases of the coronavirus in this country.

There were 4401 tests processed yesterday.

The Ministry said now there had been the length of two infection cycles, the Christchurch returnee cluster is now officially closed.

“This cluster began with the report on 19 September of an individual who developed symptoms and was tested after finishing 14 days in managed isolation and returning two negative tests on day 3 and 12.

“As a result of an investigation within the managed isolation facility, the most likely source of infection was thought to be as a result of transfer of the infection via a rubbish bin with a lid shared with their neighbour who had developed the infection between the two tests in the facility.”

There were seven cases linked to the cluster.

“Lessons from this cluster have resulted in changes being made, including informing our ongoing auditing and strengthening of our managed isolation procedures and processes.”