Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Measures to be maintained: Dr Devi|Disregard vaccine misinformation: Church leaders|Fiji media encouraged to keep morale high|39 new cases with warning for two areas|Vaccine administration resumes in Nadi|Health professionals losing their morale: Dr Fong|Fijians urged to update careFIJI app|Domestic movement commences|More vaccines arrive from Australia|More police officers test positive, Nasinu station decontaminated |We don’t get involved says NZ|Police begin charging people for breach of isolation|Families finding it difficult to sustain themselves|COVID threatens child labour elimination progress|Outrigger Resort to be a quarantine facility|NGO’s join hands to assist needy families|HA closes as a precaution|Religious leaders urge Fijians to vaccinate|Police continues with random testing for officers|MOH has enough capabilities says Dr. Tudravu|Dr Tudravu puts death claims to rest|Majority of arrests for breach of curfew linked to alcohol|Sawani village ceases movement until further notice|SCC staff receive first jab of AstraZeneca vaccine|Deluxe The No.1 Pte Ltd provides online shoe shopping|
Full Coverage

New Zealand

Two COVID patients in Auckland hospital, five new MIQ cases

NZ Herald
June 11, 2021 1:38 pm
Two people battling COVID-19 have been transferred from quarantine to Auckland's Middlemore Hospital. [Source: NZ Herald]

Two people battling COVID-19 have been transferred from quarantine to Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital.

Both were transferred from the Auckland quarantine facility, one yesterday afternoon and the other one overnight on Tuesday.

Both patients are in a stable condition and were taken to hospital safely using strict infection prevention and control measures, the Ministry of Health said in a statement today.

Article continues after advertisement

There are five new COVID cases to report in managed isolation today.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 29.

There were 4924 Covid-19 tests processed yesterday in New Zealand.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.