Two COVID patients in Auckland hospital, five new MIQ cases

Two people battling COVID-19 have been transferred from quarantine to Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital.

Both were transferred from the Auckland quarantine facility, one yesterday afternoon and the other one overnight on Tuesday.

Both patients are in a stable condition and were taken to hospital safely using strict infection prevention and control measures, the Ministry of Health said in a statement today.

There are five new COVID cases to report in managed isolation today.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 29.

There were 4924 Covid-19 tests processed yesterday in New Zealand.