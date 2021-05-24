Home

New Zealand

Two Auckland schools confirm students test positive

36
August 21, 2021 11:31 am
Two students, one at De La Salle College and one at McAuley High School, have tested positive to Covid-19. [Source: RNZ]

Two South Auckland secondary schools have confirmed that one of their students has tested positive for COVID-19.

Catholic girls’ secondary school McAuley High School in Ōtāhuhu, and Catholic boys’ secondary school De La Salle College in Māngere both have students who have tested positive for COVID-19 and were at school when infectious on 17 August.

All staff and students of both schools are now considered close contacts and must stay in isolation at home for 14 days.

They are being told they must isolate for the full 14 days even if New Zealand moves out of alert level 4.

De La Salle College principal Myles Hogarty said he is concerned as more than 1000 students and staff members at his school might have been exposed to COVID-19.

McAuley High School advises isolation will end on 31 August providing the person has had a negative COVID-19 test result and does not have any symptoms.

