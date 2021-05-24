Home

New Zealand

Twelve new cases in NZ today, two yet to be linked to other cases

NZ Herald
September 27, 2021 1:13 pm

There are 12 new COVID cases in the community today, as health officials reveal mobile testing unit staff are now doorknocking residents in Auckland suburbs of concern.

All of the cases are in Auckland and two of today’s have yet to be linked to existing cases, the Ministry of Health says.

Thirteen people with Covid-19 are in hospital – four in ICU or a high-dependency unit.

There were 6906 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Officials said one of today’s community cases had previously been under investigation and was now confirmed, and was linked to the current outbreak.

The case has now recovered. The person spent 14 days in a quarantine facility along with household members who also tested positive for Covid-19.

Over the weekend, the vaccination campaign reached a new milestone with five million doses administered. An additional 24,710 jabs were administered yesterday.

Of those, 8182 were first jabs and 16,528 were second doses.

A total of 82 per cent of Aucklanders have now had their first dose.

Today’s statement said testing continued across Auckland, “with a particular focus on Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa and Mt Wellington/Sylvia Park”.

“In some cases, public health staff have been sending mobile testing units to areas where there have previously been cases and encouraging residents to get tested at their home,” officials said.

“If you do receive a knock at your door, we’d strongly encourage you to take up the opportunity to get tested and if haven’t already been vaccinated, to do so with one of the registered vaccinators on-board the mobile unit.”

For these suburbs, there were 705 tests processed yesterday. This number included asymptomatic and symptomatic tests.

Health officials asked people to get tested: “If you are a contact, have visited a location of interest at the specific dates and times, are connected to a suburb of interest or have any symptoms of Covid-19 – even those with very mild symptoms need to get tested and isolate at home while waiting for test results”.

