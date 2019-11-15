Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in NZ

New Zealand now has three more new cases of COVID-19.

Two of the cases are in Christchurch and one in Rotorua.

These new cases have been caught at the border, taking the country’s active COVID-19 case to 14.

Article continues after advertisement

As reported by stuff.com, the first is a woman in her 30s who arrived on June 20 from Peru.

She was isolating at the Rotorua Ibis Hotel and tested positive through routine testing on day three of her isolation stay.

She was being transferred to the Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility.

The second case is a man in his 70s who arrived from India on June 20.

He tested positive during his stay at Christchurch’s Commodore Airport Hotel.

He was tested on day three.

The third case is a man in his 30s who also arrived from India on June 20.

He was staying at the same Christchurch hotel and was also tested on day three of his isolation stint.