Taupō man Graham Philip charged with sabotage believed to be first in New Zealand history

Graham Philip has been held in remand at Spring Hill Prison since December. Early indications are his trial will be held in late 2023. [Source: NZ Herald]

In what could be a landmark prosecution, a Taupō man is believed to be the first person ever charged with sabotage in New Zealand.

A historic offence which was originally passed into law to prevent foreign interference on our shores during World War II.

But a High Court judge has ordered the details of the alleged offending must be kept secret, barring media from reporting what led to authorities laying the charge.

Graham Philip, an IT professional and anti-vaccination campaigner, was charged with seven counts of wilful damage in December. He has been held in prison on remand since.

In May, the charges were upgraded by the Crown to seven of sabotage. Philip has pleaded not guilty to all. The alleged offending relates to New Zealand infrastructure.

Sabotage is legally defined in the Crimes Act as any activity which impairs or impedes the operation of “any ship, vehicle, aircraft, arms, munitions, equipment, machinery, apparatus, or atomic or nuclear plant” on New Zealand shores.

A person can also be charged with sabotage if the person “damages or destroys any property which is necessary to keep intact for the safety or health of the public.”

A conviction also requires a proven intent to prejudice the health or safety of the public.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of ten years imprisonment.

The Crown successfully sought a non-publication order surrounding the details of the charges.

Open Justice understands the basis of the order is not for the protection of witnesses or fear of trial prejudice, but rather a concern from authorities that details of the charges could lead to “copy-cat” offending.