South Auckland tornado ruins flu vaccines at Papatoetoe clinic

A large shipment of flu vaccines has been ruined and thousands of Papatoetoe patients are without their medical clinic in another tale of destruction from the weekend’s tornado.

A large window and parts of a wall were sucked off the side of the Cavendish Doctors Clinic and parts of its ceiling caved in – forcing its indefinite closure.

The clinic has about 2800 patients on its books but it cares for about 5000 more casual patients who work at nearby businesses.

Article continues after advertisement

One of its GPs, Dr Api Talemaitoga, told Midday Report he initially didn’t believe the practice nurse when she called him in the morning.

“I was really shocked that a tornado would turn up in South Auckland.

“I thought one of the doctors hadn’t turned up, so I had to go in on my day off, but when I arrived to the scene of mayhem and fire brigades all over the place, police, and the civil defence people, reality really sunk in.

“And I was concerned for the well-being of my staff who turned out [to the clinic] probably 15 minutes after the tornado had gone through.”