Six babies among new COVID infections in NZ

Six babies under the age of one have caught COVID-19 in the Delta outbreak, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield says.

Bloomfield said that news was “sobering”, although none of the children who have tested positive are in hospital.

There are 49 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today – the lowest in six days, Bloomfield said.

Prison officer tests positive

A Corrections officer at Springhill prison has tested positive for the virus.

There are 23 staff who had contact with that person. They are isolating and getting tested.

There are 123 inmates in the unit where the staffer worked, they have been segregated and all will be tested.

The Corrections officer was fully vaccinated.

They were asymptomatic.

‘Breaking chains of transmission’

Sixty-six per cent of new cases reported yesterday were household contacts.

Seventy-seven per cent did not create any exposure events.

Of the cases reported yesterday, only 23 per cent are considered to be infectious in the community.

The cases could have been visiting the supermarket or have been an essential worker, Bloomfield.

The reproduction rate is remaining under 1, and “we are successfully breaking chains of transmission,” Bloomfield.

Thirty three people are in hospital, 8 in ICU, two are being ventilated.

The youngest person in hospital is 18, Bloomfield said. Two-thirds of cases in the outbreak are under the age of 34.

Most of the people in hospital with Covid-19 are in older age groups, Bloomfield said. It seems hospitalisation rate of Delta is twice of other strains, he said and noted that 6 – 7 per cent of cases are in hospital.

Bloomfield reminded people that it is safe to receive hospital-level care under alert level protocols.

There were 16,755 tests processed nationwide yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average for tests is 31,600.

PM’s golden rules for alert level 3

Regions outside of Northland and Auckland move to alert level 3 at midnight tonight.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said some people who are isolated and who need child care support can bring another person into their bubble under alert level 3.

Contactless delivery can occur but all staff are legally required to wear a mask for outwardly facing businesses such as supermarkets and petrol stations.

The “golden rules” for everyone south of Auckland: Keep your distance from people, continue working from home if possible and keep children at home with you. They should only go to school if parents are essential workers.

Public venues remain closed such as gyms, pools, playgrounds and markets.

Travel is restricted for work for those needing to pick up goods in a contactless way.

From tomorrow anyone aged 12 or older can book a vaccine.

Funerals, weddings and Tangihanga are allowed for up to 10 people.

Businesses must be contactless and meet requirements such as wearing face coverings to operate.

Boundary rules: Personal travel between alert levels is highly limited, Ardern said.