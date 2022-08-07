Shots fired at property in Auckland’s Papakura overnight

[Source: 1News]

Police have launched an investigation after they were called to reports of gunshots fired at a property in the Auckland suburb of Papakura.

Police were called to the property on Great South Road around 3am on Sunday morning.

“Police have been armed as a precaution and have found damage to a window that appeared to have been as a result of a firearm,” a police spokesperson said.

“There were no injuries to people. Police are investigating and have some good lines of inquiry.”