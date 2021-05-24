Shortland Street actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman dies

Actor Francis Mossman has died.

The New Zealand-born actor starred in Shortland Street and Spartacus: Blood and Sand. Several outlets, including the LGBTQ website Queer Screen Australia and the Daily Mail posted the tragic news of his death.

Mossman, 33, died on Saturday in a suspected suicide.

“Queer Screen was saddened to hear of the passing of actor, Frankie Mossman,” a post on Queer Screen’s Facebook page read.

“Moving from Auckland to Sydney in 2012, Frankie was a well-known member of our LGBTIQ+ community, appearing in numerous NZ and Australian productions including the Syndey made gay web series, The Horizon.

“Frankie was a great friend of Queer Screen, starring in our MGFF16 trailer and was always an enthusiastic audience member at our festivals. Our sincere condolences to all his friends and family. May he Rest In Peace.”

In 2020, Mossman starred in the short film Dis-Connect in 2020.

He starred as Taylor in Shortland Street in the mid-2000s.